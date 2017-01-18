Fort Smith Superintendent Plans To “Listen And Learn”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- Doug Brubaker took the head of the table at the weekly school board meeting as Fort Smith Public Schools' new superintendent.

"I think it's been a great first day," Brubaker said. "I've enjoyed getting to meet a lot of the staff here and we're in the process of scheduling campus visits. I found the people here have been so friendly and welcoming; that's one of the things I really have enjoyed about Fort Smith as a community."

As for his plans for the district, Brubaker said it's not about having a to-do list.

"I think it's really important coming into a new district that I take time to listen and learn instead of coming in with solutions," Brubaker said. "[I want] to listen to the folks already here, listen to what they're doing, and then look for a way to contribute to their efforts."

While education is an important part to Brubaker's plan for Fort Smith schools, he said he's also looking forward to extracurricular activities, a favorite for his family.

"My daughter who just turned five, she loves football more than any other child that age that I know," Brubaker said. "We used to take her to the football games regularly last year."

Now, Brubaker is ready to work, with a strong base laid out for him.

"I'm really grateful for all the work my predecessor did here," Brubaker said. "I'm very grateful for the foundation that's been set here and I'm looking forward to working with parents and community members and staff to build on that foundation and make the district even better."

To see Brubaker's Entry Plan, visit the Fort Smith Public Schools website.

Former superintendent Benny Gooden retired in June after serving 30 years.