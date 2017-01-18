Gravette Elementary Students Using Bouncy Bands To Stay Focused During Class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAVETTE PUBLIC SCHOOLS (KFSM) -- With so much learning packed into an eight-hour school day, some kids have trouble staying focused in class.

Gravette Upper Elementary fourth grade teacher Jennifer Merriman started using Bouncy Bands in her classroom to help keep her students from getting distracted.

Each desk in Merriman's class has a bouncy band attached. It's a band hooked on to the legs of the desk that lets kids can tap or bounce their feet while doing school work.

The students said having something to focus their energy on keeps them from fidgeting and talking as much during class. Merriman's class is the only room in the school that has bouncy bands, but students said they wish their other classrooms had them too.

Gravette Public Schools posted about the bouncy bands on its Facebook page and the story went viral. People from all over the world shared the post and more than 17 million people have seen it.

Although it wasn't the school's intention, they've teamed up with Bouncy Bands to provide a coupon code so other teachers can get them for their classrooms as well.