Holly Griffin Big Part Of West Fork’s Undefeated Start

WEST FORK (KFSM)--Nineteen games into the season and the West Fork girls have yet to lose. The Lady Tigers feature five starting seniors that have all played together since fourth grade. Center Holly Griffin is one of the focal points of West Fork's gameplans.

"Oh man it's great. She's probably one of the biggest posts in 4-A right now, she's just doing great. Teams double down on her and it opens it up for us," said teammate Sara Greenlee.

"Offensively she gives us that person that can score in the lane, but defensively she gives us a presence. We're not really big, other than Holly we don't have a lot of size. We rebound well, don't give up a ton of opportunities," Coach Rodney Selph said.

Griffin has aimed to improve her interior game this season. "[I'm] working pretty hard in practices and just working on going up straight and not leaning into people. I've kind of been taller than most people."

While layups and rebounds are second nature to Griffin, the 6'0" has practiced her shooting. It paid off last week at Shiloh Christian as Griffin hit her first career three pointer. "We had actually talked about that right before game. I was like well if they're not coming out on you might as well shoot the ball, you're a good shooter. So, it was great. I was like I told you so," Greenlee said.

"I think that was the one she hit this year. But she doesn't shoot threes a whole lot, she stays down there on the block most of the time," Coach Selph said.

Griffin prides herself on defense, as does the entire Lady Tigers roster. "[Coach] just tells us to play tenacious defense and we just say that over and over again in huddles."

In their ninth season as teammates, the five starters aim to cap off their high school careers with a 4A state championship.