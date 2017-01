× Investigation Underway After Body Found In Muldrow

MULDROW (KFSM) – The Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was discovered in Muldrow Wednesday(Jan. 18) night, according to Sheriff Larry Lane.

The body was found near Bawcon Road. Foul play is not believed to be involved in the death, Sheriff Lane said.

Stay with 5NEWS as we continue to gather information on this story.