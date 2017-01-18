New Crawford County Judge Focuses On Boosting Economic Development

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) -- There's a new face at the Crawford County Courthouse this year after recently elected Dennis Gilstrap was sworn in as the new county judge.

Gilstrap started on Jan. 1, but he's no stranger to the area. For the past 15 years, he served as the Crawford County Emergency Management Director. Before that, he worked for the Van Buren Fire Department for 25 years. He said his experience with city leaders led him to this point.

"For the past 15 years, I grew to the realization that it's something I would like to do," Gilstrap said.

Gilstrap said his top priority is working with regional groups to boost economic development.

His current project is part of this plan. Gilstrap said he plans to build an intermodal port system with a slack water harbor along the Arkansas River, which will be near Van Buren.

"This will have a major impact on the economic development in the area," he said.

Gilstrap said he also plans to continue the ongoing road improvement program going on within the county.

"Those roads are not only used by the citizens, but its also something our emergency services uses," Gilstrap said. "We need to keep them moving forward on keeping them in good shape."

Another project Gilstrap is working on is remodeling the old jail. It's going to be turned into office space for county offices, including the county circuit clerk.

The previous Crawford County Judge was John Hall. He served from 2007-2016. Judge Gilstrap ran unopposed in the November election.