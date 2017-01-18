Pea Ridge Students Plan And Manage Small Business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) -- For the past week, Pea Ridge High School students have managed their own small business inside the school.

The Nest is the name of the business where students and parents can purchase Blackhawk gear and cups of coffee.

Tiauna Young, the students' business teacher, has watched them grow as businessmen and businesswomen since the store's ribbon cutting.

"Their minds are changing constantly," said Young. "They are figuring out 'Oh, maybe we should do this or we need to do that.’ They are thinking of things and taking the initiative to take care of the store without me having to say, 'Tatum I need you to do this. Robbie I need you to do this.' They’re staying on top of it like it’s their own store.”

Many of the students said they did not have any previous experience in the retail business.

Senior Wyatt Weber said the only thing he has done that comes close is selling items on Craigslist.

“This is like as real as it gets without being out on your own and taking all those big risks that could cut you down," said Weber.

The project started a year ago.

Senior Tatum Richardson said they started at the bottom.

“We created our own business plan," Richardson said. "We actually got all the sales together, like we did everything. So it’s like a really good learning experience.”

She said the most difficult thing they had to do was come up with a pricing plan that would make the store profitable.

Richardson explained so far the response from others in the school has been great.

The students running the store quickly learned that they did not need to worry about running out of clothes, but instead they had to keep an eye on running out of coffee.

“At about one o’clock, we just have this big pulse of people come in here," Weber said. "We can’t hardly keep up. I mean it’s just like serving five, six people a minute we just can’t keep up hardly.”

Young explained that on day three of being open, they ran out of about two different flavors of coffee.

She said the students have made little mistakes since the opening, but it's all a learning process.

The students said they are very grateful for having an opportunity where they can gain this business experience.

Weber said he knows not many students get this chance.

When the store starts to make a profit, the money will go toward school athletics and getting students to various business conventions.