Sparks Orthopedic Unit Celebrates 400th Surgery

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Sparks Hospital reached a major milestone on Wednesday (Jan. 18).

The Orthopedic Unit and Spine Center, which has been open for a little more than a year now, performed its 400th surgery.

"Surgery is always a last resort," Dr. Jody Bradshaw said. "We start off with medicines, injections and therapy, but when things get out of hand or the pain really impacts your life enough, surgery is a good option."

The five surgeons who were there specialize in hip and knee replacements.

The recovery unit also has a model car simulator to help patients practice getting in and out of a vehicle after surgery.

Sparks is hosting a free knee and hip pain seminar on Thursday (Jan. 19) at noon at the Shuffield Education Center.

