Third Eye Blind Coming To AMP

Posted 11:32 am, January 18, 2017, by
third-eye-blind

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion announced that Third Eye Blind will be performing this summer.

Third Eye Blind and Silversun Pickups will be performing on July 12, starting at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

For the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Third Eye Blind will be performing the album in its entirety, as well as tracks off their latest album, We Are Drugs.

Tickets for the performance will go on sale on Thursday, Jan. 26 online, or they can be purchased by calling 479-443-5600 or stopping by the Walton Arts Center Box Office.

Individual tickets for the July performance will start at $30.95. A four-pack of lawn tickets will be available for $90, or just $22.50 each.

