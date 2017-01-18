Volleyball, Football All-Star Rosters Released
LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) – Every year, the states best athletes coverage on Central Arkansas to square off and the rosters for the 2017 Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star games were announced on Wednesday.
Both the football and volleyball rosters were announced while winter and spring sports rosters will be released at a later date.
Northside coach Mike Falleur will be an assistant on the East football team. By being a member of the 7A-Central, Northside is grouped with the east squad despite being located a mile from the Oklahoma border.
Russellville’s Billy Dawson will be the head coach for the West team while Doug Loughridge (Alma), Bryan Pratt (Bentonville West) and Stephen Neal (Pea Ridge) will be among his assistants.
Siloam Springs’ Rose Cheek-Willis will be the head coach for the West volleyball team.
East Football Roster
|Name
|High School
|Hayden Brown
|Northside
|Robert Wilkerson
|Northside
West Football Roster
|Name
|High School
|Name
|High School
|Jake Benninghoff
|Rogers
|Denton Foster
|Elkins
|Broc Berus
|Shiloh Christian
|Zaine Holley
|Pea Ridge
|Michael Blythe
|Alma
|Hunter Jackson
|Ozark
|Jackson Brey
|Rogers
|Ryan Kenner
|Charleston
|Joe Britton
|Bentonville
|Jaedon Mitchell
|Alma
|Jacob Clark
|Bentonville
|Damon Nelson
|Har-Ber
|Trey Coulter
|Fayetteville
|Trey Smith
|Har-Ber
|Nate Davidson
|Paris
|Jack Stone
|Prairie Grove
|Andrew Ellis
|Fayetteville
|Duncan Truesdell
|Pea Ridge
|Cam Ford
|Shiloh Christian
West Volleyball Roster
|Name
|High School
|Name
|High School
|Kathryn Charlson
|Bentonville
|Andrea Lowry
|Siloam Springs
|Emily Doss
|Har-Ber
|Lycia Peevey
|Paris
|Katie Harrison
|Lavaca
|Madi Pfeifer
|Greenwood
|Arika Johnson
|Har-Ber
|Sealey Thigpin
|Mena
|Hannah Jonston
|Greenwood
|Delanie Tipton
|Huntsville
|Abby Kathol
|Fayetteville
|Faith Waitsman
|Fayetteville