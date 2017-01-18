× Volleyball, Football All-Star Rosters Released

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) – Every year, the states best athletes coverage on Central Arkansas to square off and the rosters for the 2017 Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star games were announced on Wednesday.

Both the football and volleyball rosters were announced while winter and spring sports rosters will be released at a later date.

Northside coach Mike Falleur will be an assistant on the East football team. By being a member of the 7A-Central, Northside is grouped with the east squad despite being located a mile from the Oklahoma border.

Russellville’s Billy Dawson will be the head coach for the West team while Doug Loughridge (Alma), Bryan Pratt (Bentonville West) and Stephen Neal (Pea Ridge) will be among his assistants.

Siloam Springs’ Rose Cheek-Willis will be the head coach for the West volleyball team.

East Football Roster

Name High School Hayden Brown Northside Robert Wilkerson Northside

West Football Roster

Name High School Name High School Jake Benninghoff Rogers Denton Foster Elkins Broc Berus Shiloh Christian Zaine Holley Pea Ridge Michael Blythe Alma Hunter Jackson Ozark Jackson Brey Rogers Ryan Kenner Charleston Joe Britton Bentonville Jaedon Mitchell Alma Jacob Clark Bentonville Damon Nelson Har-Ber Trey Coulter Fayetteville Trey Smith Har-Ber Nate Davidson Paris Jack Stone Prairie Grove Andrew Ellis Fayetteville Duncan Truesdell Pea Ridge Cam Ford Shiloh Christian

West Volleyball Roster