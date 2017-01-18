Volleyball, Football All-Star Rosters Released

Posted 2:48 pm, January 18, 2017, by , Updated at 02:50PM, January 18, 2017
LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) – Every year, the states best athletes coverage on Central Arkansas to square off and the rosters for the 2017 Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star games were announced on Wednesday.

Both the football and volleyball rosters were announced while winter and spring sports rosters will be released at a later date.

Northside coach Mike Falleur will be an assistant on the East football team. By being a member of the 7A-Central, Northside is grouped with the east squad despite being located a mile from the Oklahoma border.

Russellville’s Billy Dawson will be the head coach for the West team while Doug Loughridge (Alma), Bryan Pratt (Bentonville West) and Stephen Neal (Pea Ridge) will be among his assistants.

Siloam Springs’ Rose Cheek-Willis will be the head coach for the West volleyball team.

East Football Roster

Name High School
Hayden Brown Northside
Robert Wilkerson Northside

 

West Football Roster

Name High School Name High School
Jake Benninghoff Rogers Denton Foster Elkins
Broc Berus Shiloh Christian Zaine Holley Pea Ridge
Michael Blythe Alma Hunter Jackson Ozark
Jackson Brey Rogers Ryan Kenner Charleston
Joe Britton Bentonville Jaedon Mitchell Alma
Jacob Clark Bentonville Damon Nelson Har-Ber
Trey Coulter Fayetteville Trey Smith Har-Ber
Nate Davidson Paris Jack Stone Prairie Grove
Andrew Ellis Fayetteville Duncan Truesdell Pea Ridge
Cam Ford Shiloh Christian

 

West Volleyball Roster

Name     High School Name High School
Kathryn Charlson Bentonville Andrea Lowry Siloam Springs
Emily Doss Har-Ber Lycia Peevey Paris
Katie Harrison Lavaca Madi Pfeifer Greenwood
Arika Johnson Har-Ber Sealey Thigpin Mena
Hannah Jonston Greenwood Delanie Tipton Huntsville
Abby Kathol Fayetteville Faith Waitsman Fayetteville

 

