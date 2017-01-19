Bill Filed To Give Parents More Options For Kids Education

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Arkansas lawmakers want to give parents more options as to where they send their kids to school. A bill was filed this week that would allow taxes to be put toward private education.

The bill proposes using tax credit to fund tuition at private schools and the money would come from the same fund that's used for public and charter schools. The state spends an average of $10,000 per student each year.

Trinity Junior High Principal Karen Hollenbeck said this will make it easier for parents looking for an alternative to public education.

“In our area we are very fortunate we are very fortunate to have great public schools but there are some reasons sometimes that parents want to choose a non-public option. And so this helps those parents is by opening up doors that may not be available to them otherwise,” Hollenbeck said.

Students would qualify for the scholarships through a lottery system and the money would then go to a nonprofit. Then into an education savings account where parents can then put the funds toward private school, tutors, textbooks and up to ten percent of transportation expenses. Students on free and reduced lunch will be included in this lottery.

“We are smaller and we are able to individualize and some kids thrive in the bigger environment and some kids thrive in the smaller environment,” she said.

Springdale Schools Spokesman Rick Shaeffer said their enrollment continues to increase even with charter and private schools coming to the area and it would be hard to say how this would impact them.

“We are a 70% free and reduced district. So the question would be how many of those students families could consider that if they still had additional money to pay to go to a private school,” Schaeffer said.

But he did say taking students out of public schools does chip away at their funding.

“We currently have 31 buildings in our district and so we've constructed those and we are still paying the debt on some of them, they are beautiful schools. So to take a hit in even 10 percent or even five percent would be a big hit for any of us,” he said.

Republican Representative Charlie Collins said this bill would foster more competition in public schools. If the bill passes, it’s expected to be implemented by this fall.