Fort Smith Northside Band Documentary Premieres

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- Leaving A Legacy is premiering after having been in the works for nearly four years. The documentary gives a real life look into the lives, triumphs, and disappointments of six band students at Northside High School.

The film also features the schools' band directors, whose goal is to help students conquer more than just music.

Filming took place during the 2013-2014 school year and the film crew followed the band from summer rehearsals to graduation.

The first public screening is on Thursday (Jan. 19) at the Windgate Art and Design Building on the U of A- Fort Smith campus.

The featured students and band directors will have a Q&A session after the film premieres.

Proceeds from the premiere will be donated to the Northside Legacy Scholarship Endowment, which was established by the film's executive producers, Brenda Yelvington and Lavon Morton. The two established the fund to provide scholarships for two Northside students in each graduating class who attend the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

For more information about Leaving A Legacy or the Northside Legacy Scholarship Endowment, visit the movie's website.

Below are the additional screenings for Leaving A Legacy:

January 20 at 7pm- Windgate Art & Design at UAFS (no admission fee, donations accepted)

January 21 at 3pm and 7pm- Northside High School Auditorium ($2 admission fee donated to the NHS Band)

January 22 at 2pm-Windgate Art & Design at UAFS (no admission fee, donations accepted)