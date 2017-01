× Garrett’s Blog: Upcoming Weekend Forecast

After another morning of locally dense fog, we’ll see more sunshine on Friday and Saturday in the afternoon with warmer temperatures.

Rain chances will return to the area on Sunday.

6AM Sunday: Rain with a few thunderstorms will be in the area on Sunday morning.

Sunday Noon: Showers will begin to shift east out of the area but could continue into the early afternoon.

Rain totals in our area will range from around .50″ to 1″.

-Garrett