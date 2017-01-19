× OSBI: Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting In Watts

WATTS, Okla. (KFSM) — An Adair County Deputy shot and killed a man who was allegedly threatening law enforcement officers with a metal pipe on Wednesday night (Jan. 18).

Adair County Deputies responded to a domestic violence call at a Watts home around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. When officers arrived, Stoney McJunkin, 40, came out of the home holding a metal pipe.

Deputies said he raised the pipe threateningly and refused orders to put it down, OSBI said. Eventually an Adair County deputy fired his gun at McJunkin.

McJunkin died at the scene from his injuries, and his body is being sent to the Oklahoma medical examiner.

The incident is still under investigation.