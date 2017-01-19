Ozark Mountain Music Festival Kicks Off Thursday

Posted 8:59 am, January 19, 2017, by , Updated at 09:01AM, January 19, 2017

EUREKA SPRINGS (KFSM) -- The sounds of southern bluegrass roots will fill the Ozark Mountains during a music festival that starts Thursday (Jan. 19).

The Ozark Mountain Music Festivalozmomu-fest-flyer is from Thursday (Jan. 19) to Sunday (Jan. 22) at the Basin Park Hotel in Eureka Springs.

The event features 11 bands from all over the country, but there are a few from our area too.
The Squarshers are based in Fayetteville and they are headlining Friday night's show.

The band actually came together a few years ago at this festival. Since then, they've traveled all around the country, jamming to the sound of the strings.

Chris Crovella plays the banjo for the group and he said this festival has something for everyone.

"We try to cover all of the basics, everyone's musical taste should be covered."

Four day passes for the entire festival are $55. To see other ticket options or to purchase, click here.

14908216_933309553470568_2411605176032809919_n

The Squarshers

