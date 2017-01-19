× Police: Convicted Felon Wanted, One Arrested After Pursuit

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A convicted felon is wanted by police and one man has been arrested in connection with a vehicle pursuit, according to police.

The pursuit happened about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 17) near southeast 11th and J Streets. An officer tried to stop a silver Cadillac with three men inside because the license plate on the car had been reported stolen, according to police.

The three eluded officers and the Cadillac was found a short time later in a parking deck at Crystal Bridges Museum. Surveillance video shows three men carrying several items, run from the car. One of the items was a sawed-off shotgun, a news release states.

The news release also states police found two of the men seen in the surveillance video.

They spoke with Richard A. Luzzi, 30, of Bentonville. Luzzi was not arrested as of Thursday (Jan. 19), but a warrant may be issued for his arrest, according to police.

The also spoke with Kristopher D. Clark, 40, of Bentonville, who was subsequently arrested and faces felony charges of manufacturing a controlled substance, second-degree forgery, possession of a firearm by a certain person, criminal use of a prohibited weapon and revocation of a suspended sentence, as well as two counts of misdemeanor second-degree endangerment of the welfare of a minor, according to the Benton County Jail.

Shane A. Goff fled the vicinity. He is wanted by police in connection with several felonious charges including possession of firearms by a certain person, criminal use of a prohibited weapon, fleeing and theft by receiving, as well as misdemeanor charges.

Anyone with information about Goff is encouraged to call Bentonville police at 271-3170.