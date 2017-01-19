× Train Performing At Walmart AMP In May

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Train will be headlining at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in May.

Train will be performing with Natasha Bedingfield and O.A.R. as special guests on Monday, May 22.

Doors for the “Hey, Soul Sister” singer will open at 6 p.m., and the performance will start at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. Prices start at $30 for individual tickets, although a four-pack for lawn seats can be purchased for $22.50 each.

Tickets can be purchased online, by phone at 479-443-5600, or by going to the Walton Arts Center Box office.