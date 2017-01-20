× All ORT Fixed Routes Will Be Back In Service Monday Following Devastating Fire

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — All Ozark Regional Transit fixed routes will be back in service Monday (Jan. 23) after a severe fire destroyed 85 percent of the transit system’s fleet.

ORT has been steadily putting all routes back on the road since the fire on Jan. 10 destroyed 20 of ORT’s 24 buses.

Multiple transit systems in Arkansas and the U.S., two local job skills and training entities and one local church have all donated vehicles and logistics support to help the ORT recover. Additional help is also scheduled to come in from Springfield, Missouri, Athens, Georgia, Key West, Florida and Texas in the coming weeks.

The next phase of recovery is working with insurance and possibly seeking emergency funding for permanent replacement vehicles. ORT said that process has already started.