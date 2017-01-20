Eat Chili Peppers, Live Longer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - Chili peppers can add an extra kick to food, and may actually help you live longer.

Researchers at the University of Vermont have found that consuming hot, red chili peppers may decrease the mortality rate by 13 percent. That’s especially in cases of heart attacks and strokes. The researchers link the possible cause of such health benefits to the main component, capsaicin. Capsaicin is known to prevent obesity and regulate coronary blood flow.

