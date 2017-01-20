WATCH LIVE: Inauguration Of Donald Trump As 45th President

Eat Chili Peppers, Live Longer

Posted 8:57 am, January 20, 2017, by

HEALTHWATCH - Chili peppers can add an extra kick to food, and may actually help you live longer.

Researchers at the University of Vermont have found that consuming hot, red chili peppers may decrease the mortality rate by 13 percent. That’s especially in cases of heart attacks and strokes. The researchers link the possible cause of such health benefits to the main component, capsaicin. Capsaicin is known to prevent obesity and regulate coronary blood flow.

Segment Sponsored by: Mercy Health System

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s