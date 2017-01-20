Exhibit Showcases Benton County Contributions To WWI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- Through September, the Rogers Historical Museum is showing people the contributions of people in the Benton County community.

It's been nearly a century since the United States declared war against Germany, thus starting the United States' involvement in World War I.

Many men and women from Northwest Arkansas became involved in the war, whether at the sidelines, or on the battlefield.

"Mostly soldiers, some nurses and pilots as well," said Jennifer Kirk, the museum's collections manager. "Some Navy people, a lot of armed forces, since we were only in the war for one year."

Kirk, along with museum director John Burroughs, planned and constructed the exhibit, "On Fields Far Away," a free display which details the lives of those who served during WWI.

"We have so many things related to WWI here that it was a great idea to do an exhibit," Kirk said. "We have so much in our research library about it, and the people of Benton County were so helpful during the war."

Local families of former service members and nurses during that time, donated items from that time period, like uniforms, posters, pictures and even personal letters.

"People who have had family members in WWI have come and they're really touched to see some of the things," Kirk said.

The exhibit comes amid plans to expand the museum.

Renovations have started on a neighboring building that will allow staff to accommodate additional donations and create more space for exhibits, like "On Fields Far Away."

"Most of the building is going to be our new gallery space. We're going to have bigger galleries for more exhibits," Kirk said. "It is on time for its schedule and it's going really well.