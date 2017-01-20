Fayetteville Young Republicans Watch, Celebrate Inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)-- A group of members from the Young Republicans gathered Friday afternoon (Jan. 20) to watch the 45th President of the United States take his Oath of Office.

The group said they were excited to see history in the making.

Will Hansen, the chair of the Washington County Young Republicans, said as a republican it was good to see a fellow member of his political party make it to the Oval Office.

He continued to say it was even better to know that the president will be working with a republican House and Senate.

“That means a lot of things can start moving that momentum has been building for this Republican time in power," Hansen said.

Most in the group said they hope this momentum can go toward fulfilling the promises that Trump discussed during his campaign and inauguration speech.

They all agreed that even though the nation may be divided on their feelings for President Trump, it is now time to come together to be a more unified nation.

At the end of the day Hansen said the inauguration is all about one thing.

“No matter what side you’re on if you adamantly disagree with Donald Trump or if you’ve been a supporter with him from the beginning, no matter what it comes down to today there is a peaceful transition between parties," Hansen said.

Hansen along with others in the group say they are looking forward to what President Trump will do during his four years in office.