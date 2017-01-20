Fort Smith Kidnapping Investigation Leads To Four Arrests

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police arrested four people involved in a kidnapping investigation on Friday (Jan. 20), according to Sgt. Daniel Grubbs.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Grand Avenue regarding a battery report. Officers found 35-year-old Gustavo Olivares inside with multiple injuries to his face and head. Olivares told police that two men kidnapped him at gunpoint in the 1400 block of North 11th Street. He said the men were driving a newer model grey Chevrolet Silverado. One suspect allegedly put a gun to his back, forcing him into the vehicle while another suspect pointed a rifle at him from the driver’s seat, according to police. Olivares told officers the men drove him to a residence on the 3000 block of Hardie Avenue.

Olivares reported being beaten with fists and a rifle stock to the face and head. He reported being tied up to a weight bench with extension cords and tape placed over his mouth. Police said Olivares reported that the suspects left the room and discussed going to the casino to create an alibi. He allegedly heard them speaking to two women and heard a vehicle leave the residence. Olivares reported being able to free himself, escape from a bedroom window and run to McDonald’s where he called police. He told police the men were accusing him of stealing a package that belonged to them. Police identified the suspects as Manual Gonzalez and Jorge Jiminez.

Olivares was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released for a broken orbital bone, broken nose and several cuts to his head.

Investigators checked the residence at the block of 3000 Hardie Avenue and found no signs of movement or the suspect’s vehicle. They were notified of smoke coming from inside the house after leaving. The Fort Smith Fire Department responded and extinguished a small fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Police located the suspect’s grey truck on River Front Drive. Gonzalez and Danielle Smedley were taken into custody. Police seized an AK-47, suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Gonzales was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of first-degree false imprisonment, second-degree battery and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Smedley was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police received information that Jiminez and an unknown female were at the Baymont Inn & Suites located at the 2000 block of Burnham Road. Around 6 p.m., Fort Smith SWAT forced entry into the room and took Jiminez and Amanda Hartsell into custody. Police seized two firearms and suspected methamphetamine. Jiminez was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of first-degree false imprisonment, second-degree battery and simultaneous possession of drug and firearms. Hartsell was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

Gonzalez, Jiminez and Hartsell are being held without bond.

The investigation is on-going and will be reviewed by the Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.