George H.W. Bush’s Health Improving

(CBS) — Recovering at the intensive care unit of Houston Methodist Hospital, former President George H.W. Bush remains in stable condition Friday, according to a family spokesperson.

The 41st president, who was fighting off an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia, was “extubated” Friday morning and is “breathing well on his own with minimal supplemental oxygen, Jim McGrath said in a statement.

“President Bush is comfortable and watching inauguration coverage,” McGrath wrote, noting the former president was spending his time with wife Barbara Bush, their son Neil and their daughter-in-law Maria. He will remain in the ICU for observation.

Barbara Bush, who was also in the hospital with bronchitis, “continues to feel better.” The 91-year-old former first lady will remain in the hospital as a precautionary measure.

The two did not attend President Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony, though George W. Bush and his family were there.

Doctors intubated the 41st president on Wednesday for a procedure to protect and clear his airway.

This is the former president’s fourth hospital stay in five years, but McGrath says he is a fighter. “It’s a serious situation,” he said. “He’s 92. He has pneumonia. He’s in the ICU. But again, you don’t bet against George Bush.”

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the younger Mr. Bush thanked those who sent supportive messages for his parents.

“Your prayers are working: 41 and Mom are doing much better today and fighting on,” the former president said.