LeFlore County Sheriff Investigating Possible Murder-Suicide In Wister

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — LeFlore County deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened in Wister, Friday (Jan. 20).

The victim was found between 10-10:30 a.m. in a car near Maxey Cemetery on Highway 271, according to the sheriff.

Deputies said a suspect in the incident committed suicide. They are not releasing any names at this point in the investigation.