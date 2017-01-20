Man Accused Of Shooting At Fayetteville Officer Arrested

leroy-james

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A man accused of shooting at a Fayetteville police officer Tuesday (Jan. 17) was booked into the Washington County Detention Center Friday.

Leroy James, 36, is being held on suspicion of first-degree battery, jail records show.

According to Sgt. Craig Stout, police responded to 21655 Saddlehorn Avenue at 4:42 a.m. Tuesday for a disturbance call. When officers arrived, a man ran out of the home and fired shots at an officer on scene.

Stout said the officer was not injured.

