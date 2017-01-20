× Muldrow Teacher Resigns Amid Allegations Of Inappropriate Behavior With Student

MULDROW (KFSM) — A female Muldrow high school teacher resigned this week after allegations surfaced of inappropriate actions between her and a student.

Muldrow superintendent Ron Flanagan said a teacher resigned Wednesday (Jan. 18). She had been with the school for two years, and she has not had any previous reprimands or misconduct in her personnel file.

5NEWS will not name the teacher unless she is charged.

School officials said the allegations could be possible criminal in nature but would not comment or elaborate on exactly what they are.

The campus police agency is investigating the possibility of inappropriate actions between a teacher and student, officials said.

Flanagan said once the investigation is complete, if criminal misconduct is found, the investigation will likely be turned over to the Muldrow Police Department or the Sequoyah County Sheriffs Department to file possible criminal charges.

The school district pays for its own police agency.

School officials said they plan to have the investigation wrapped up by the first part of next week.

“Our Number one priority here is the kids,” Flanagan said. “Their safety is paramount to us and we do everything in our power to prevent these things.”