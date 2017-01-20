One-Vehicle Collision Brings I-540 Traffic To Standstill

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Travelers may want to refrain from traveling across the Interstate 540 bridge, as traffic is at a standstill and first responders are working to get an SUV from dangling off the side of the bridge.

The collision is a one-vehicle incident.

Police have the bridge temporarily blocked. Travelers heading north from Grand Avenue will not be able to get onto Interstate 540 for quite sometime.

Stay with 5NEWS as this is a developing story.

