One-Vehicle Collision Brings I-540 Traffic To Standstill

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Travelers may want to refrain from traveling across the Interstate 540 bridge, as traffic is at a standstill and first responders are working to get an SUV from dangling off the side of the bridge.

The collision is a one-vehicle incident.

Police have the bridge temporarily blocked. Travelers heading north from Grand Avenue will not be able to get onto Interstate 540 for quite sometime.

