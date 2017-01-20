WATCH LIVE: Inauguration Of Donald Trump As 45th President

Postpartum Depression In Men

January 20, 2017

HEALTHWATCH - Doctors are now saying that men can suffer from postpartum depression.

Researchers at the university of Texas say new dads, like new moms, can experience mood-altering hormonal changes. Some of the symptoms can be similar, including extreme fatigue and changes in eating or sleeping habits. Researchers say certain men may be more likely to develop postpartum depression than others. That includes those who have struggled with depression or those who are sleep deprived.

