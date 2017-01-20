Postpartum Depression In Men

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - Doctors are now saying that men can suffer from postpartum depression.

Researchers at the university of Texas say new dads, like new moms, can experience mood-altering hormonal changes. Some of the symptoms can be similar, including extreme fatigue and changes in eating or sleeping habits. Researchers say certain men may be more likely to develop postpartum depression than others. That includes those who have struggled with depression or those who are sleep deprived.

