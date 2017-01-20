× Siloam Springs Police Search For Home Burglary Suspect

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — The Siloam Springs Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a home burglary on Friday (Jan. 20), according to Lt. Scott Miller.

Police responded to the 500 block of Oaklawn Street around 7 a.m. for a residential burglary report. The occupant reported that a male suspect entered the home and allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim. The suspect then took property prior to leaving the home, according to police.

The suspect is reported as a tall, slender, white male with blond hair and possibly armed with a handgun.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is being released at this time.

If you have information regarding this incident, contact Detective Chase Fine at (479) 524-4118.