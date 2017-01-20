× Springdale Montessori School Gets White Supremacist Newsletter Sent To Printer

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — There were increased patrols at Ozark Montessori Academy in Springdale Friday (Jan. 20) after the school received a white supremacist newsletter Tuesday.

The newsletter included swastikas, hate speech and stated in part: “We are taking over on January 20th.”

Two pages of the newsletter were sent to a printer a the school earlier in the day and another two came to the same printer later that afternoon, according to a letter sent to parents.

School administrators began an internal investigation and contacted Springdale police.

Detectives determined the newsletter was not sent by a student or staff and likely came from a supremacist group. Police are investigating the case as a hate crime or a possible terroristic threat, according to the letter to parents.

Springdale police said Friday there was no credible threat, but they increased patrols at the school as a precaution.