Thousands Of People Attend Fayetteville Love Conquers Hate Stand-In

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- More than a thousand people came together for a peaceful stand-in in front of the Washington County Courthouse.

“It's very important to exercise our right to protest and to show that there is a community of people who want to work together to find ways to fight for the things we think are important,” Isabella Orion said.

Isabella Orion was one of many at the love conquers hate stand-in.

“It's a very devastating kind of a feeling to know that things that you thought were rights that you have and now we'e having to fight for them again,” Orion said.

Organizers said their intentions were to support those who can't attend the Women's March on Arkansas that'll be held in Little Rock Saturday (Jan. 21). But that didn't stop men from coming out too.

“The election results were horrific and it's been such a long struggle to get our society making progress and it can go so far back in such a short period of time, that it's just frightening,” Edward Hejtmanek said.

Edward Hejtmanek said he hopes the community sees there are a lot of people willing to fight for change.

“That's my granddaughter...I have four grandchildren and you know the environment...just the damage that Trump can do to the environment will endanger their future,” he said.

The Women's March in Little Rock will coincide with the larger Women's March on Washington that will take place in D.C.