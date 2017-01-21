× Kingsley, Hogs Handle Business Against LSU

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Moses Kingsley has shown flashes of what fans expected from the preseason SEC player of the year but Saturday night he put it together for a full 40 minutes.

Kingsley dropped in a season high 24 points, passing the 1,000 career point mark in the process, as Arkansas rolled over LSU for a 99-86 win inside Bud Walton Arena. Kingsley in the 40th player in Razorbacks basketball history to top the 1,000 point mark.

Arkansas (15-4, 4-3 SEC) started fast as Daryl Macon and Anton Beard each knocked down a 3-pointer in the opening four minutes as the Razorbacks never trailed and the Hogs led by as much as 17 in the second half.

The Razorbacks got contributions from up and down the bench as Anton Beard finished with 16 while Daryl Macon added 15 while both Jaylen Barford and Dusty Hannahs scored 14. LSU was paced by Skylar Mays with 22 points while Duop Reath finished 17.

Arkansas has a pair of road games next week as they travel to both Vanderbilt and Oklahoma State.