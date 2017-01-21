Local Women Host A Peaceful Gathering Called “Unafraid”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE(KFSM)-- A local group of of women organized a peaceful solidarity gathering in Bentonville they named "Unafraid".

Inspired by the "Women's March On Washington" they planned the event in 12 days and invited everyone they knew.

This event was one of more than 600 events that were scheduled to take place following the presidential inauguration.

Men and women of all ages, race, and sexuality were encouraged to come together in peace and provide support for their neighbor in need.

"We just felt like we had to, we weren't able to go out to any of the things yesterday because of work and school and we just felt like we needed to do something be somewhere with people." said Meg Austin.

She and her friend wore matching shirts that said, "Babes Support Babes".

The Bentonville square was filled with more than 500 people in attendance.

Although they differed in age, race, and religion they all shared the same spirit of peace, love, and solidarity.