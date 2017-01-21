Police Search For A Shooting Suspect Near Keota In Haskell County

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A manhunt is underway for a shooting suspect near Keota, Oklahoma, according to the Haskell County Sheriff’s Department.

The location is about about 50 miles west of Fort Smith.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is on scene.

One resident who lives on Highway 9 tells 5News police cars and highway patrol have been driving by all day.  Even as late as 8 p.m., another five police cars went by.

“On Facebook, comments have been posted about staying indoors and staying safe,” said Christine (who asked that her last name not be used).

Details will be added as information becomes available.

 

