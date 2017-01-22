× Man Arrested After Shooting, Manhunt In Haskell County

HASKELL COUNTY(KFSM)–A man was arrested after a shooting and manhunt Saturday (Jan. 21).

James Earl Frames shot another man in the chest, according to a release from Haskell County Sheriff Tim Turner. The victim is said to be in stable condition.

The shooting happened in rural Haskell County near Keota around 2:15 p.m. The suspect ran from the scene and was believed to be armed, according the sheriff.

Haskell County deputies, the Oklahoma District 18 Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, Stigler police, OHP troopers and an Oklahoma game warden were eventually able to find the suspect lying on the ground in a rural wooded area. Frames was arrested without incident. Deputies also found the firearm near that area, which is believed to be the alleged weapon.

The suspect is facing several charges including shooting with intent to kill, being a felon in possession of a firearm and disruption or prevention of an emergency telephone call.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation worked with the Haskell County Sheriff’s Office on the investigation.