Man Arrested After Shooting, Manhunt In Haskell County

Posted 8:42 am, January 22, 2017, by , Updated at 08:48AM, January 22, 2017
James Frames

HASKELL COUNTY(KFSM)–A man was arrested after a shooting and manhunt Saturday (Jan. 21).

James Earl Frames shot another man in the chest, according to a release from Haskell County Sheriff Tim Turner. The victim is said to be in stable condition.

The shooting happened in rural Haskell County near Keota around 2:15 p.m. The suspect ran from the scene and was believed to be armed, according the sheriff.

Haskell County deputies, the Oklahoma District 18 Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, Stigler police, OHP troopers and an Oklahoma game warden were eventually able to find the suspect lying on the ground in a rural wooded area. Frames was arrested without incident. Deputies also found the firearm near that area, which is believed to be the alleged weapon.

The suspect is facing several charges including shooting with intent to kill, being a felon in possession of a firearm and disruption or prevention of an emergency telephone call.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation worked with the Haskell County Sheriff’s Office on the investigation.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s