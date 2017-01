× Manhunt Underway For An Escapee In Leflore County

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — Leflore County Undersheriff Kendall Morgan says they are searching for a man who escaped from the back of a sheriff deputy’s vehicle while being arrested late Saturday (Jan. 22).

His name is Colton Shawn Porter. He’s 25 years old. He’s a registered sex offender. Deputies are searching for him throughout Leflore County.

He’s believed to be dangerous.

Story developing.