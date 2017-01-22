United Airlines Grounds Domestic Flights Because Of IT Issue

CHICAGO (CNN) — United Airlines grounded all domestic mainline flights Sunday (Jan. 22) night because of a computer problem, United spokeswoman Maddie King told CNN.

“We have issued a ground stop for all domestic mainline flights due to an IT issue,” King said. “We are working as quickly as possible to resolve this issue and get our customers to their final destinations. We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers.”

Mainline flights are those operated by an airline’s main operating unit, not regional alliances or subsidiaries.

A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We’re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience. — United (@united) January 23, 2017

Other computer glitches have hit airlines.

In October, United flights were delayed for hours because of a computer problem, causing a social media firestorm.

United said it experienced an issue with its weight reporting system that was later resolved.

In September, British Airways suffered a computer problem that caused delays and long lines at airports in the United States and Europe.

In August, Delta was forced to cancel around 2,000 flights after a major system failure. That came only a few weeks after an outage caused more than 1,000 cancellations at Southwest Airlines.