× Arkansas Couple Found Passed Out In Car From Suspected Drug Use With Toddler In Backseat

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — An Arkansas couple was arrested over the weekend after deputies found them allegedly passed out in a car from heroin use with a toddler in the back seat.

Mark Hudson, 28, and Heather Hudson, 27, were found inside a running vehicle parked outside a Little Rock Dollar General on Saturday (Jan. 21) while a 3-year-old girl was crying in the back seat, reported THV 11.

According to police reports, Mark Hudson had a belt tied around his arm and a fresh entry mark. Heather Hudson was found with a belt around her wrist.

Deputies found a used syringe, metal spoon containing suspected heroin, and other paraphernalia inside the vehicle, reports state. Deputies also found nearly .8 grams of suspected heroin with the Hudsons.

The child was taken into protective custody.

Both Mark and Heather Hudson were taken to the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility, where they were charged with endangering the welfare of a child, possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and possessing drug paraphernalia. They are being held without bond.