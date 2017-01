Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - A woman’s risk of dying from cervical cancer may be higher than once thought.

Prior estimates included women who had undergone a hysterectomy and were no longer at risk for cervical cancer. When researchers at Johns Hopkins University excluded these women, they found the death rates were much higher. In fact, deaths were 47% greater among white women and 77% higher among black women than previously thought.

