Convicted Sex Offender Escapes Arrest, Continues To Elude Authorities

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — A convicted sex offender is wanted after reportedly escaping a deputy during his arrest.

Colton Shawn Potter, 25, of Howe was convicted of first-degree rape Jan. 6, 2010 after he raped an 11-year-old child. Last week during Jan. 18, Potter failed to register as a sex offender, according to court documents.

Failing to register as a sex offender in Oklahoma is punishable by up to five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.

Deputies were dispatched to a home in Howe where Potter had been allegedly staying without notifying authorities of a change with his address. Sex offenders are required to notify authorities of a change of address if they reside at a residence for a length of time.

Also, deputies found Potter was staying inside the home where two children and three other adults live. Employees with the Department of Human Services were contacted and went to the home as a result of children living under the same roof with a sex offender, according to the court documents.

After he was handcuffed and placed into the back of a patrol car, deputies waited for DHS to arrive at the scene. While waiting, Potter escaped and ran into a nearby wooded area. As of Monday (Jan. 23) he had yet to be found.

Deputies said there have been three sightings of Potter since his escape, but none of the sightings have led to his arrest.

Stay with 5NEWS, as this is a developing story.