D.C. Protesters Reportedly Vandalize Bus Of Arkansas Students

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFSM) -- Hours after the Women's March on Washington, protesters allegedly vandalized a bus that was carrying students from a central Arkansas high school.

The Sylvan Hills high school students reported that the demonstrators cracked the bus' driver's side windshield around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday (Jan. 21).

The individuals on the bus shared videos of the incident on Twitter, which showed the driver heading toward the road packed with protesters. The driver was eventually forced to stop as the bus was surrounded by demonstrators, who banged on the windows and yelled.

It is unclear how the window was broken.

Our CBS affiliate THV11 reached out to the Pulaski County Special School District, but has yet to hear back.

No one was injured in the incident.

