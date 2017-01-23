Fayetteville Police Searching For Suspects Who Allegedly Dress In Scrubs To Steal From Hospital Employees

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police are searching for several suspects who have allegedly been dressing as hospital personnel to steal from hospital workers.

Police said they received reports of theft and fraudulent use of credit cards from area hospitals, according to a department post. The thieves are dressed in scrubs and go into employee-only areas where staff members keep their personal belongings.

The suspects, who are pictured below, were seen driving a red Dodge Journey with Arkansas license 183 VBU, the post states.

Anyone with information about the suspects, vehicle or thefts should contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 479-587-7100.