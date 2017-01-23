× Feltner Brothers Appear On Food Network Show

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The Feltner Brothers will appear on the Food network this weekend.

Co-owners Travis, Chase and Grant will be on “The Kitchen,” where they show everyone how to build a burger bar on the show’s game day episode.

“It was certainly an opportunity we couldn’t pass up, it was an experience of a lifetime,” Travis Feltner said.

Travis said they were invited by Food Network to appear on the show that was taped in December in New York City.

Travis was on-air at a TV station in Florida in the past. He said being in front of a camera is in his blood.

“Going from TV news and weather like I was to a restaurant…being back in that studio setting but with a kitchen and now I’m in the restaurant business, it was kind of two of my loves married into one,” Travis Feltner said.

Grant Feltner said it was great to show what they can do as a family business.

“Eight years ago when we opened up, if you would’ve said we were going to be on “The Kitchen” I would have said no way, but now we did it and it was just fun to show what we can do and what Northwest Arkansas has to offer and what this company has to offer,” Grant Feltner said.

Chase said his favorite part about the whole experience was getting to be on set.

“They had a lot of positive things to say, they made us feel good about it and they encouraged us to keep working hard. They know the food business and to get it from industry professionals. The feedback we got from them, that encourages us to keep working hard and moving forward with our own business here at home,” Chase Feltner said.

The Feltner Brothers are excited to watch it along with everyone else for the first time on Saturday, January 28th at 10 a.m. on the Food Network.