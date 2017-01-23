× Former President George H.W. Bush To Be Moved Out Of ICU; Barbara Bush Released From Hospital

President George H.W. Bush will be moved out of the Houston Methodist Hospital Intensive Care Unit on Monday but he will remain in the hospital for now, his doctor said in a news conference.

Former First Lady Barbara Bush has been discharged from the hospital, her doctor said at that same news conference.

Both Barbara and George H.W. were admitted to the hospital last week.

Jim McGrath told CNN that the 41st president has been hospitalized at Houston Methodist Hospital since Saturday (Jan. 14), and later said in a statement the cause was “an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia. Doctors performed a procedure to protect and clear his airway that required sedation.”

Barbara Bush also was admitted to the hospital Wednesday morning (Jan. 18) as a precaution after “experiencing fatigue and coughing,” McGrath said in the statement.

Bush sent a letter to the President-elect on January 10, apologizing for missing the ceremony and saying that he and Barbara “wish you the very best as you begin this incredible journey of leading our great country.”