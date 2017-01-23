× Garrett’s Blog: Warmer & Windy; Fire Danger

Unusually warm temperatures combined with high winds and low humidity will create hazardous fire weather conditions on Tuesday afternoon from Noon to 5pm.

As an approaching low pressure system arrives from the west, winds will turn southerly with frequent gusts over 30mph pushing temperatures in the mis 60s to low 70s.

The cold front will arrive late Tuesday evening with much colder temperatures for Wednesday.

**Burning is not recommended Tuesday despite no burn bans being in effect**

As of Monday there were no burn bans in Arkansas.

And, no burn bans in Oklahoma.

As always, check with your local fire department or county judge to be sure outdoor burning is allowed where you live.

-Garrett