Kinney, A Multifaceted Player For Lady Pointers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN(KFSM)- The Lady Pointers are off to one of their best starts in years in 7-A West play, boasting an undefeated 5-0 record. At the center of their success is point guard Jamilyn Kinney.

"She's a great player," said senior Lani Snowden. "I mean obviously, anyone who watches her can see that. She can knock down shots, she can drive, she makes amazing passes which helps us score, I mean she's just a big part of our offense. She helps everybody else score not just herself."

Kinney is not just a proficient shooter, already passing the 1000 point career mark as a junior, but she’s an assist machine for Van Buren.

"She's great at finding our shooters in transition," said Van Buren head coach Chris Bryant. "Or off a ball screen situation, breaking a defense down. It sounds simple but she makes everyone on the floor better, and then you throw in what she is capable of individually and you have a special player."

Kinney has been a day one starter for Van Buren. She credits years of playing travel ball with the Arkansas Banshees for helping prepare varsity level play. Van Buren head coach Chris Bryant thinks it’s helped her be a mature leader on the court for the Lady Pointers.

"Travel ball has been a big part of my life," said Kinney. "That group, they were all a year older so they are graduating this year. It just opened my eyes to playing with different coaches and getting the nerves out. Maturity wise to just being around I learned and grew from them."

Even though Kinney still has another year of high school left she has already committed to Belmont University, a team that she feels is a perfect fit.

"The coaches were unbelievable and it just felt right," said Kinney. "The people that had helped me along this process, I couldn't ask for better people. Parents, teammates, coaches without them it would have been hard, but it made it easier."

Kinney and the Lady Pointers put their 5-0 record to this test this week when they face also undefeated in 7-A west play Fayetteville on Friday.