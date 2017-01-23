× Man Allegedly Burglarizes Same Fayetteville Apartment Twice, Injures Home Owner

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A man faces several felony charges after he burglarized the same apartment twice, injured a man with a rock and stole his car, according to police.

Eric Allen Swinferd, 24, is accused of felony aggravated residential burglary, residential burglary and theft of property, as well as misdemeanor possession of marijuana and fleeing.

Police were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Garland Avenue to speak with a man who reported he woke up and found an unknown man inside his apartment, an arrest report states.

The unknown man was later identified as Swinferd, according to police. He thumbed through a drawer as the man woke up, the report states.

The man who reported the crime told police he began yelling and kicking Swinferd, and then Swinferd began hitting him in the head with a rock before stealing his car and fleeing the vicinity, according to the report.

Electronics, a television and movies were also reported stolen, according to police.

The man who reported the crime sustained minor injuries and went to a hospital for treatment. When he returned to his apartment, he found Swinferd inside for a second time, according to police.

Swinferd fled the apartment through a window, and officers in the area chased him to a home in the 700 block of Van Gough Place, where he was detained, the report states.

Police searched Swinferd and backpack in his possession. According to the report, the backpack contained personal information about the man who reported the crime, as well as the man’s medication.

The report also states the owner of the home on Van Gough Place told police that earlier in the day, Swinferd was driving a black SUV, and had dropped off a television, electronics and additional items.

Swinferd was taken to the Fayetteville Police Department for an interview where he was subsequently arrested. He told police he parked the man’s stolen SUV at the apartment complex and hid the keys. He showed investigators where he hid the keys and they were returned to the owner.

Also, he reportedly told investigators he went back to the apartment the second time to steal more of the man’s belongings.

Swinferd was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center without bond.