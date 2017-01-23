× Rogers Man Faces Felony In Connection With Fourth DWI

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — An intoxicated driver has landed himself behind bars — for the fourth time, according to police.

Hilario Camacho-Martinez, 51, of Rogers was arrested Sunday (Jan. 22) on suspicion of felony driving while intoxicated for the fourth time, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer stopped Camacho-Martinez about 7:15 p.m. near southeast 18th and J Streets, according to an arrest report. He had failed to drive forward when a traffic light became green. The officer stated in the arrest report that Camacho-Martinez was trying to turn on his vehicle while stopped at the green light.

The officer also stated he could smell the odor of intoxicants emitting from Camacho-Martinez, his speech was slurred and he had bloodshot eyes.

While attempting to find his driver’s license for the officer, Camacho-Martinez instead pulled out a pill bottle, looked at the officer and quickly stuffed the pill bottle between the passenger seat and console, according to police. Marijuana was inside.

After, he picked up an empty beer can from the passenger side floorboard and crushed it in his hand while the officer witnessed, the arrest report states.

Camacho-Martinez claimed he drank three beers. Officers had him perform a field sobriety test and he failed, according to police. He had a blood alcohol content of 0.16, according to the arrest report.

During a search of his vehicle, an empty can with holes on the side was also found. An officer stated he thinks the can was used for a smoking device.

Not only does Camacho-Martinez have an extensive history of DWIs that happened during 2013, 2014, 2015 and allegedly this year as well, he also has failed to appear in court six times, according to the court documents.

He remained Monday (Jan. 23) night in the Benton County Jail without bond.