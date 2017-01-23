Southside School Board Talks Damaged Ceiling Solution

Posted 6:32 pm, January 23, 2017, by

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The Southside school board will discuss a proposal that could fix part of the ceiling at the high school.

The ceiling leaks and affects a stretch of about five classrooms, according to assistant principal Travis Biggs.

"The issues have been in this south hallway," Biggs said. "This hallway's in the same roof-line since 1963."

The board will meet on Monday night (Jan. 23) to $1.3 million dollar proposal that would fix the problem for the long-term.

'We fixed it for short-term and found out that it needs to be fixed for long-term, and that's what we're doing now,' Biggs said.

The problems mainly occur after rain.

"There were, especially after periods of a lot of rain, there would be a little bit of accumulation of water on the ceiling and a few times, it did drip down on the classroom," German teacher Michael Parker said.

Teachers said they have had to get creative with ways to handle water leaking into their classrooms.

"It was always somewhat amusing when a drop would come down," Parker said. "It was always a little bit rusty colored, so I tried to make light of it and act like it wasn't a big deal." Parker said.

Biggs said the leaks affected a stretch of about five classrooms and the district has done all it can to patch up holes whenever issues arise.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s