Two Accused Of Breaking Into Vehicles In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Two men face felony charges after allegedly admitting to police they broke into vehicles.

Malik C. Hykes, 18, of Springdale was arrested on suspicion of felony breaking and entering, and misdemeanor theft by receiving and loitering, according to police.

Brandon S. Cabrera, 18, of Fayetteville was arrested on suspicion of felony breaking and entering and possession of marijuana, as well as misdemeanor theft by receiving and loitering, according to police.

Arrest reports state shortly after 4 a.m., police were dispatched to east Park Creek and Park Shore Drives regarding men breaking into vehicles.

A witness reported they saw men dressed in dark-colored clothing breaking into vehicles before running away, according to the reports.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Cabrera and Hykes sitting in a black SUV. Officers claim the two were listening to a police scanner app on a cellphone. According to police, the two told officers they were listening to the app because they enjoy listening to police break up parties.

Cabrera was searched and white socks and a driver’s license out of New Jersey were found, according to police.

While searching the SUV, a toy gun and nearly 13 grams of marijuana was found, the reports states.

A short time later, Cabrera reportedly admitted he broke into two vehicles and stole the driver’s license and gloves. After, Hykes admitted breaking into a truck. Before going to jail, the two showed police which vehicles they had broken into.

The two were released Sunday night from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bonds.