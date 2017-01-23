Yoga Balls Helping Local Elementary Students Focus In The Classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDARVILLE (KFSM) -- More schools in our area are getting creative when it comes to keeping kids focused in class. Teachers at Cedarville Elementary School are now having their students use a yoga ball, rather than a regular chair, in classrooms.

Cedarville Elementary's Principal Rebecca Reed came up with the idea to help keep students motivated, entertained and focused in class. The yoga balls have now replaced hard chairs in all 16 classrooms at the school. The students are also using wobbly stools.

The students said it helps them to focus and makes the learning environment more comfortable. "It helps me balance more and it keeps my posture better than sitting in a regular chair," said Samantha Sabin, student at Cedarville Elementary School.

Teachers said yoga balls not only help with posture, but the exercise gear also helps kids with learning disabilities such as ADHD. Research from studies have found that these tools can help children stay focused.

"I think they're more engaged in the classroom and in their assignments," said Desiree Little, teacher at Cedarville Elementary School. Studies show that when students sit on the stability balls - both sides of their brain are engaged. When the brain is stimulated, it's more focused on learning.

"With a yoga ball they can sit there and bounce away their energy while they're working on their work," said Little.

Cedarville Elementary School is the only school within the district to be using the technique.

A fourth grade teacher in Gravette is also getting a lot of attention for a tool that helps kids focus in class. Miss Merriman said she placed bouncy bands on the students desk, allowing kids to release energy without distracting from their studies. To learn more about the bouncy bands, click here.